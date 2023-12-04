Verizon customers can now get Netflix and Max combined (with ads) for $10/month

The increasing cost and quantity of streaming services has left many feeling like it’s all just too much, but Verizon has a fairly compelling new deal that offers Netflix and Max for a low monthly bill.

Available starting December 7, Verizon customers will be able to add Netflix and Max to their monthly bill for just $10/month. The add-on unlocks the ad-supported tiers of both services at a considerable discount.

On their own, the two plans would cost roughly $17/month, with Netflix’s ad-supported plan coming in at $6.99/month and Max’s plan at $9.99/month.

Verizon says:

Starting December 7 and for the first time, ad-supported services from entertainment giants Netflix and Max will be offered together – only for Verizon’s myPlan customers – for just $10 per month, providing them with over 40% savings that they can’t get anywhere else.

This all comes as a part of Verizon’s new “MyPlan” structure which offers selective add-ons to your cellular bill, often with pretty steep discounts. As widely noted back when the revamped plans first launched, though, it also often comes at a slightly higher base cost for customers, as many of the perks were previously included for free.

