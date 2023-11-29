Netflix adds three classic Grand Theft Auto games to its growing library

Netflix has a pretty big library of games available to play on Android and iOS, available to anyone with an active account. One of the biggest trilogies is coming to the Netflix app next month – Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Other than being quite a mouthful, GTA’s Definitive Edition includes three separate titles. That includes Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas, all of which are a special edition copy. Netflix says each title will be available to play next month for active members, with pre-registration open starting today, though that offer hasn’t appeared on our end yet.

Since Netflix merged its Games library with the traditional TV and movie app, accessing any of the 80 games the company offers has become easier. On Android, simply opening the app shows off a couple of game recommendations with its usual show queue. The bottom of the app houses a game section when you want to find a title to play.

Bringing this Grand Theft Auto trilogy brings some added value to the company’s game library, which has a decent track record of providing titles that would normally come at a small cost for the price of a Netflix membership – a membership that continues to go up in cost. Each Grand Theft Auto game included in the trilogy ranges from $4 to $7 on the Play Store. On top of that, each is a special edition of the game.

Every title that comes to Netflix’s library comes ad-free and at no extra charge. Of course, that’s included in your membership to the video service every month. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available to download on December 14.