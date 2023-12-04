 Skip to main content

YouTube app updating view and like counts in real-time for some

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 4 2023 - 10:10 am PT
2 Comments
youtube

YouTube seems to be testing out a new tweak that shows views and like counts updating in nearly real-time as you watch a video.

Over the past few months, YouTube has quietly enabled the ability for view and like counts to update as a viewer is watching a video. The change, which is seemingly being updated in real-time, updates the view and like counts every once in a while (around once a minute, it seems) with updated figures. That’s, of course, harder to see as the counts get higher, but it’s a neat change nonetheless.

We spotted one report from as far back as August 2023, while Android Police notes that it is now happening on YouTube’s Android app too.

Google, it seems, hasn’t discussed this change publicly just yet, but it wouldn’t be the first test that the company didn’t acknowledge at first. Earlier this year, YouTube started highlighting the subscribe button when the video mentioned the word subscribe, only for YouTube to officially announce it a while later. That said, it seems entirely possible that YouTube will just leave this one as a silent addition.

Video Credit: Android Police

More on YouTube:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.