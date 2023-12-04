YouTube app updating view and like counts in real-time for some

YouTube seems to be testing out a new tweak that shows views and like counts updating in nearly real-time as you watch a video.

Over the past few months, YouTube has quietly enabled the ability for view and like counts to update as a viewer is watching a video. The change, which is seemingly being updated in real-time, updates the view and like counts every once in a while (around once a minute, it seems) with updated figures. That’s, of course, harder to see as the counts get higher, but it’s a neat change nonetheless.

We spotted one report from as far back as August 2023, while Android Police notes that it is now happening on YouTube’s Android app too.

Google, it seems, hasn’t discussed this change publicly just yet, but it wouldn’t be the first test that the company didn’t acknowledge at first. Earlier this year, YouTube started highlighting the subscribe button when the video mentioned the word subscribe, only for YouTube to officially announce it a while later. That said, it seems entirely possible that YouTube will just leave this one as a silent addition.

Video Credit: Android Police

More on YouTube: