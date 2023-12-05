Samsung’s Android 14 update hits Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S21 FE, and more Galaxy A phones

After a week off, Samsung is expanding its Android 14 update yet again, with OTAs hitting several Galaxy A devices as well as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung has already launched Android 14 and One UI 6 for over a dozen devices, with more and more to come. This week that includes several more affordable devices, starting with the recently launched Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series is seeing updates across both the smaller and larger Tab S9+ FE models, but only in Europe so far. Cellular models and other regions are sure to follow in the weeks to come.

Meanwhile, Samsung is giving another Fan Edition device a boost with Android 14, specifically with the Galaxy S21 FE getting One UI 6 this week. The update has appeared on the Verizon-specific Galaxy S21 FE in the US, with unlocked models and other regions likely around the corner as well.

Also, a bunch of Galaxy A devices are being updated. The Galaxy A52s is being updated in select European countries, as is the Galaxy A33. Following its 5G sibling getting the update in recent weeks, too, the Galaxy A14 LTE is now getting One UI 6 in Kazakhstan.

More on Samsung: