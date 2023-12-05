Google offers iPhone XR users $275 to switch to Pixel 8, alongside big discounts

As the holidays quickly approach, Google is offering some decent trade-in values toward the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro when you hand in an iPhone.
Trade-ins have become one of the most common ways to upgrade your smartphone for minimal cost, and Google has been known to offer some great deals in the past. Following the launch of Pixel 7 last year, the Google Store majorly boosted trade-in values of iPhones to entice Apple users to make the switch.
While we’re not seeing anything quite as grand as last year’s offer, the Google Store is currently combining a $200 discount on its latest Pixel 8 series with some pretty solid trade-in values for iPhone models, which can bring the cost of a Pixel 8 Pro to practically nothing.
Below, check out some of the ongoing iPhone trade-in offers on the Google Store, including some historical context from the past couple of months.
One offer, in particular, worth calling out is Google’s $275 offer for the iPhone XR. That 2018 release, while still supported in iOS 17, is likely on its way out, and $275 is way more than you can currently get on the private market. That’d take the cost of a Pixel 8, currently discounted to $549, to just $275.
So, if you’re looking for a new device and are willing to make the switch, it’s a killer deal.
Similarly, the $150 Google is offering for an iPhone X is pretty great, too, as is the $290 for the iPhone 11.
|Trade-in 12/5
|Trade-in 10/17
|Trade-in 10/4
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|$750
|$470
|$750
|iPhone 14 Pro
|$650
|$420
|$620
|iPhone 14
|$500
|$330
|$550
|iPhone 14 Plus
|$520
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|$600
|$452
|$650
|iPhone 13 Pro
|$485
|iPhone 13
|$410
|$286
|$500
|iPhone 13 Mini
|$280
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|$410
|iPhone 12 Pro
|$405
|iPhone 12
|$320
|iPhone 11 Pro
|$360
|iPhone 11
|$290
|iPhone XS
|$92
|iPhone X
|$150
|iPhone XR
|$275
|iPhone SE (3rd Gen)
|$64
|iPhone 8
|$43
