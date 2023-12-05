Google offers iPhone XR users $275 to switch to Pixel 8, alongside big discounts

As the holidays quickly approach, Google is offering some decent trade-in values toward the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro when you hand in an iPhone.

Trade-ins have become one of the most common ways to upgrade your smartphone for minimal cost, and Google has been known to offer some great deals in the past. Following the launch of Pixel 7 last year, the Google Store majorly boosted trade-in values of iPhones to entice Apple users to make the switch.

While we’re not seeing anything quite as grand as last year’s offer, the Google Store is currently combining a $200 discount on its latest Pixel 8 series with some pretty solid trade-in values for iPhone models, which can bring the cost of a Pixel 8 Pro to practically nothing.

Below, check out some of the ongoing iPhone trade-in offers on the Google Store, including some historical context from the past couple of months.

One offer, in particular, worth calling out is Google’s $275 offer for the iPhone XR. That 2018 release, while still supported in iOS 17, is likely on its way out, and $275 is way more than you can currently get on the private market. That’d take the cost of a Pixel 8, currently discounted to $549, to just $275.

So, if you’re looking for a new device and are willing to make the switch, it’s a killer deal.

Similarly, the $150 Google is offering for an iPhone X is pretty great, too, as is the $290 for the iPhone 11.

Trade-in 12/5 Trade-in 10/17 Trade-in 10/4 iPhone 14 Pro Max $750 $470 $750 iPhone 14 Pro $650 $420 $620 iPhone 14 $500 $330 $550 iPhone 14 Plus $520 iPhone 13 Pro Max $600 $452 $650 iPhone 13 Pro $485 iPhone 13 $410 $286 $500 iPhone 13 Mini $280 iPhone 12 Pro Max $410 iPhone 12 Pro $405 iPhone 12 $320 iPhone 11 Pro $360 iPhone 11 $290 iPhone XS $92 iPhone X $150 iPhone XR $275 iPhone SE (3rd Gen) $64 iPhone 8 $43 All based on the lowest storage tiers in good condition and toward Pixel 8 Pro

