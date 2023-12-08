 Skip to main content

Android can now send your health information when calling 911

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 8 2023 - 8:30 am PT
4 Comments
samsung google oneplus android phones

Emergency calls on Android can now send additional information to an operator, as support is rolling out to allow health information to be sent to emergency services when calling 911.

Google and RapidSOS have partnered to allow data from Android ELS (Emergency Location Service) to be passed along to emergency contacts and first responders. This includes data such as “critical medical information” such as your blood type, emergency contacts, or severe allergies. Android stores that information locally and can be set up by the user.

RapidSOS explains:

Today, RapidSOS is excited to share that we are expanding our support for Android ELS to allow emergency responders using RapidSOS to get critical medical info and emergency contact data sent directly from Android devices. Depending on what users share, this information may include caller name, allergies, medications, preexisting conditions, emergency contacts, and more.

On Pixels, this is all handled via the Personal Safety app.

For other OEMs, it might be handled by Google’s Personal Safety app or through other, similar apps.

Users will see a new opt-in option for sharing medical info on Android 12 and above, and data can be sent both when making a call or sending an SMS message to emergency numbers. The option can be found in the Personal Safety app via Your Info > Emergency Access > Share during emergency call, as pictured below.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.