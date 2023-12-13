Google Messages is not sharing location data with third parties despite Android 14 warning

Android 14 introduced a “Data sharing updates for location” dashboard. Users were warned today that Google Messages is sharing location data with third parties, but this is not the case.

Users noticed today that Google Messages was appearing in the privacy dashboard with a “Your location data is now shared with third parties” if they have the app’s location permission – for the sharing feature – enabled.

Warnings on this page are generated from changes to the Data safety section, which was introduced in 2022, of the Play Store that app developers self-report.

Individual app developers are responsible for the accuracy of their stated data sharing practices and may update their stated data sharing practices at any time. Google

In the case of Messages, the company told 9to5Google this afternoon that the app’s development team basically checked the wrong Data safety box on the Play Store. At the moment, Location (both Approximate and Precise) are listed under the “Data that may be shared with other companies or organizations.” The app is not actually doing that, but it nevertheless triggered that “Data sharing updates for location” warning.

All the other big Google apps on the Play Store return “No data [is] shared with third parties.” More broadly, Google as recently as yesterday noted how “Maps never sells your data to anyone, including advertisers” (in the context of a different announcement about Location History data/Your Timeline will soon be stored locally).

Google tells us that the Messages Play Store listing error will be corrected shortly.