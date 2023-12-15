These are the best Android phones on a budget in 2023

Budget phones are always coming and going, and some don’t deserve your time or money. This year has proven that there are great options out there. Here’s our list of best budget Android smartphones in 2023.

What constitutes a budget phone?

The term “budget” can mean different things to different buyers. Some have a hard limit in mind, while others might be looking at value for money overall. The phones on our list follow the latter model, more or less.

The criteria for that generally falls under how many features and the quality of said features you can get for the money you’re spending. For example, a foldable phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would never be a budget device because the phone costs over $2,000, even though it offers a folding screen, good cameras, and good battery life. However, the 2023 Motorola Razr would fall into my budget list simply because it offers a foldable display and a good overall experience for under $700.

There are other options, of course, and the ones that don’t fold are much less expensive.

The best budget Android phones of 2023

The following list is going to be a slightly mixed bag of prices, mostly falling under $500. Even better, this time of year offers up huge savings, so we’ll include a few options that deserve your attention with a sale price of around $500.

Best overall: Google Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a is the best budget phone on this list by far. That isn’t to bash other devices on the list, it’s just to emphasize how much Google was able to bring into a budget phone that costs $499.

Google’s Pixel lineup has set a standard. Users expect a good camera with fantastic software processing backing them up, a good software experience, and features you won’t often find on other devices. The Pixel 7a, even though it’s a budget option, sits in the lineup as if it’s a much more expensive device.

Stock Android gives an easy experience right from the start. It offers the user a simple yet very smart OS that delivers performance day in and day out. Really, almost every feature that comes to the more expensive Pixel models comes to the Pixel 7a, and it handles them very well, thanks to the Tensor G2 chip inside.

On the back sits a dual-camera setup. The main sensor is a 64MP unit, while the smaller 13MP sensor is there for ultrawide shots, which comes in handy rather often. Because of Google’s reputation in image post-processing, the Pixel 7a takes fantastic pictures that would never look like they came from a budget device.

The Pixel 7a also takes on a premium design. Gone is the plastic mid-range phone with a very underwhelming feel in hand. The phone is made from materials similar to the Pixel 7 – an aluminum frame and glossy rear panel. The almunim across the camera bar adds to that look, and it’s a welcome addition.

You can read our full Pixel 7a review if you’re interested in a very well-thought-out piece by Kyle Bradshaw.

There’s a reason it makes the top of the list at $499. You’d be hard-pressed to find a mid-range device that carries a better value than the Pixel 7a – at least until the Pixel 8a comes out.

Buy the Pixel 7a

Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A14

Samsung has found themselves developing some solid budget Android smartphones that come in under $500 within the past couple of years. The Samsung A series has generally been the companies midrange lineup, and the Galaxy A54 is the best of the bunch.

The Galaxy A54 has a vibrant 6.4-inch 1080p OLED display. The screen is capable of reaching 120Hz, which has become standard across the board. The design of the phone itself hasn’t differed from Samsung’s past devices, but that’s not necessarily a negative mark on them. The design works, and it’s simple.

Review: Samsung’s Galaxy A54 is a great advertisement for the Pixel 7a

The rear of the device holds three cameras. The Galaxy A54‘s camera works okay in bright light but seems to suffer a bit when the sun goes down. Samsung has also fallen out of favor recently in terms of how it handles photo processing after an image is captured. With that, the Galaxy A54 gets overshadowed by the Pixel 7a in terms of photo capabilities.

Overall, we like the Galaxy A54. In our original review, we noted that the Galaxy A54 would become a much better deal if it were discounted to some degree. During the end of the year, sales tend to crop up, and the Galaxy A54 is down to $349 across multiple storefronts. At that price, it’s a great deal and has significant value as a budget Android device.

Buy the Galaxy A54

If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, the Galaxy A14 follows the same blueprint as the A54, though it cuts a few corners at that price point.

The Galaxy A14 carries a 6.6-inch LCD display, which won’t be as crisp as the OLED in the A54, but it’ll get the job done. It has a midrange processor that does its job running Android 13 or 14. It has a 50MP camera on the back and a couple of 5MP sensors for ultrawide and macro shots. The best part about the A14 is the battery capacity. At 5,000mAh, you’re likely to get a day and beyond.

At $199, the Galaxy A14 sits right at the lower end of the budget. It offers a usable experience, but it’s not going to make you fall in love with One UI.

Buy the Galaxy A14

The best Android device to catch on sale

The Pixel 7a and Galaxy A54 are some really good budget Android options that start at around $500, but there are other choices that we’ve found are on sale for around that price during the holiday season. These options tend to retail for a little more but can be really good buys if you catch them on sale.

Motorola Thinkphone

The Motorola ThinkPhone was designed as a professional option for Android users who need a companion to their laptops on the go. Even still, I very much enjoy using the ThinkPhone as a general user.

The ThinkPhone has a fantastic design, with a carbon fiber backing and aluminum frame that showcases its premium build. One of the best features is the Red Key, which is customizable to perform a variety of actions on a single press.

One of the things I really appreciate about the ThinkPhone is the lightweight skin over Android. It’s enough to differentiate it from Google, but it still allows stock Android to shine through. That makes for a really good user experience that’s anything but painful.

Internally, the ThinkPhone runs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which isn’t the best out there but certainly gets the job done. At the price point, I think this phone is well-deserving of the value it takes on. On sale, however, the deal is even better.

While the Motorola ThinkPhone usually sits at $700, it’s currently on sale for $399 from Motorola. At $399, the ThinkPhone is very much worth it.

Buy the Motorola ThinkPhone

Best budget foldable: Motorola Razr (2023)

At the outset, I mentioned that most foldables can’t be considered a steal because the tech is still too new. Well, the Motorola Razr demolishes that argument – just a little.

The Motorola Razr takes most of its hardware from the more expensive Razr+, which offers a bigger outer display and better specs. Even still, the Razr has been a good little companion to me in the past, and it doesn’t break the bank – especially not when it’s on sale.

Review: Motorola Razr 2023 proves a foldable phone can be ‘basic’ in a good way

The Motorola Razr sets out to be a lifestyle foldable, that opts for a fake leather outer material instead of glass and AMOLED. It has a small outer display that comes in just over 1-inch, which can be used for checking notifications and other widgets, though it can be somewhat of a pain to use.

Once opened, you’re greeted by a tall AMOLED display that sits at 6.9-inches. It’s a very nice display, and Motorola does a great job of hiding the fold crease that every other foldable struggles with.

On the software side, it takes on the same light skin as the ThinkPhone and offers an almost stock experience that’s very easy to jump into.

For a foldable, $700 is a pretty good price. Even better is that the Razr is on sale right now for $499, which is a very good deal for a folding phone and makes a case for budget Android foldables.

Buy the Motorola Razr