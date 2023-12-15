 Skip to main content

Google extends Stadia Controller Bluetooth conversion tool for another year

Ben Schoon  | Dec 15 2023
The Google Stadia Controller was pretty much the only piece of hardware that came from the company’s cloud gaming project, but it would have been useless without the platform to go with it. As such, Google opened up a conversion tool that allowed the Stadia Controller to work as a regular Bluetooth controller, and now it’s leaving that tool open for longer.

Available since January of this year, Google has offered a web-based tool that allows users to convert their Stadia Controller to Bluetooth mode. This enabled the controller to be paired to smartphones, computers, and even consoles, but was a permanent change, and had a time limit.

Google originally set the tool with an end date of December 31, 2023, just a couple of weeks from now.

But Google has since, silently, extended that deadline. As spotted by Wario64, Google’s tool now says that users can convert their Stadia Controller to Bluetooth through December 31, 2024, a full one-year extension. The change seems to have been made within the past few days, as it still read as December 31, 2023, as recently as last week.

Google has, so far, offered no public explanation for why the deadline has been extended, but it’s great to see nonetheless. The Stadia Controller works fairly well over Bluetooth, and leaving this tool with a deadline always felt a little pointless.

You can convert your Stadia Controller to Bluetooth at stadia.google.com/controller.

Ben Schoon

