 Skip to main content

Pixel Recorder adds cloud-powered ‘Transcribe again’

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 15 2023 - 4:45 am PT
2 Comments

Besides the Gemini Nano-powered Summarize on the 8 Pro, the latest Recorder update adds “Transcribe again” to other Pixel devices.

Transcribe again lets you get a transcript in languages that aren’t currently supported by Pixel Recorder’s Live Transcription capability. After launching from the overflow menu of a previous session, select one of the available languages:

Bengali (Bangladesh)Kannada (India)
Bulgarian (Bulgaria)Khmer (Cambodia)
Chinese, Mandarin (Simplified, China)Korean (South Korea)
Chinese, Mandarin (Traditional, Taiwan)Malayalam (India)
Czech (Czechia)Marathi (India)
Danish (Denmark)Portuguese (Brazil)
Dutch (Netherlands)Russian (Russia)
English (Australia)Kinyarwanda (Rwanda)
English (India)Swati (South Africa)
English (Singapore)Southern Sotho (South Africa)
English (United Kingdom)Spanish (Spain)
English (United States)Spanish (United States)
Finnish (Finland)Swedish (Sweden)
French (Canada)Tamil (India)
French (France)Telugu (India)
German (Germany)Setswana (South Africa)
Hindi (India)Turkish (Turkey)
Hungarian (Hungary)Tsonga (South Africa)
Indonesian (Indonesia)Venda (South Africa)
Italian (Italy)Vietnamese (Vietnam)
Japanese (Japan)isiXhosa (South Africa)
Pixel Recorder Transcribe again

It works by uploading that audio recording to Google’s servers. The company tells us that standard Google text-to-speech is being used here. 

This process takes a good minute or two and you’ll see a “Processing” card noting the status of the transcription. In our testing, you can’t use Transcribe again on something that already has a transcript in hopes of improving the quality.

Version 4.2.20231031 of Recorder has widely rolled out. 

Pixel Recorder Transcribe again
Pixel Recorder Transcribe again

The previous Recorder update in October added the ability to favorite/star recordings, Audio channel (mono or stereo) selection, and a “Detect language’ capability for Speaker Labels. 

More on Pixel Recorder:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Google Recorder

Google Recorder

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com