Pixel Recorder adds cloud-powered ‘Transcribe again’

Besides the Gemini Nano-powered Summarize on the 8 Pro, the latest Recorder update adds “Transcribe again” to other Pixel devices.

Transcribe again lets you get a transcript in languages that aren’t currently supported by Pixel Recorder’s Live Transcription capability. After launching from the overflow menu of a previous session, select one of the available languages:

Bengali (Bangladesh) Kannada (India) Bulgarian (Bulgaria) Khmer (Cambodia) Chinese, Mandarin (Simplified, China) Korean (South Korea) Chinese, Mandarin (Traditional, Taiwan) Malayalam (India) Czech (Czechia) Marathi (India) Danish (Denmark) Portuguese (Brazil) Dutch (Netherlands) Russian (Russia) English (Australia) Kinyarwanda (Rwanda) English (India) Swati (South Africa) English (Singapore) Southern Sotho (South Africa) English (United Kingdom) Spanish (Spain) English (United States) Spanish (United States) Finnish (Finland) Swedish (Sweden) French (Canada) Tamil (India) French (France) Telugu (India) German (Germany) Setswana (South Africa) Hindi (India) Turkish (Turkey) Hungarian (Hungary) Tsonga (South Africa) Indonesian (Indonesia) Venda (South Africa) Italian (Italy) Vietnamese (Vietnam) Japanese (Japan) isiXhosa (South Africa)

It works by uploading that audio recording to Google’s servers. The company tells us that standard Google text-to-speech is being used here.

This process takes a good minute or two and you’ll see a “Processing” card noting the status of the transcription. In our testing, you can’t use Transcribe again on something that already has a transcript in hopes of improving the quality.

Version 4.2.20231031 of Recorder has widely rolled out.

The previous Recorder update in October added the ability to favorite/star recordings, Audio channel (mono or stereo) selection, and a “Detect language’ capability for Speaker Labels.

