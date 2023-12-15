Pixel Recorder adds cloud-powered ‘Transcribe again’

Besides the Gemini Nano-powered Summarize on the 8 Pro, the latest Recorder update adds “Transcribe again” to other Pixel devices.
Transcribe again lets you get a transcript in languages that aren’t currently supported by Pixel Recorder’s Live Transcription capability. After launching from the overflow menu of a previous session, select one of the available languages:
|Bengali (Bangladesh)
|Kannada (India)
|Bulgarian (Bulgaria)
|Khmer (Cambodia)
|Chinese, Mandarin (Simplified, China)
|Korean (South Korea)
|Chinese, Mandarin (Traditional, Taiwan)
|Malayalam (India)
|Czech (Czechia)
|Marathi (India)
|Danish (Denmark)
|Portuguese (Brazil)
|Dutch (Netherlands)
|Russian (Russia)
|English (Australia)
|Kinyarwanda (Rwanda)
|English (India)
|Swati (South Africa)
|English (Singapore)
|Southern Sotho (South Africa)
|English (United Kingdom)
|Spanish (Spain)
|English (United States)
|Spanish (United States)
|Finnish (Finland)
|Swedish (Sweden)
|French (Canada)
|Tamil (India)
|French (France)
|Telugu (India)
|German (Germany)
|Setswana (South Africa)
|Hindi (India)
|Turkish (Turkey)
|Hungarian (Hungary)
|Tsonga (South Africa)
|Indonesian (Indonesia)
|Venda (South Africa)
|Italian (Italy)
|Vietnamese (Vietnam)
|Japanese (Japan)
|isiXhosa (South Africa)
It works by uploading that audio recording to Google’s servers. The company tells us that standard Google text-to-speech is being used here.
This process takes a good minute or two and you’ll see a “Processing” card noting the status of the transcription. In our testing, you can’t use Transcribe again on something that already has a transcript in hopes of improving the quality.
Version 4.2.20231031 of Recorder has widely rolled out.
The previous Recorder update in October added the ability to favorite/star recordings, Audio channel (mono or stereo) selection, and a “Detect language’ capability for Speaker Labels.
