 Skip to main content

Beeper’s iMessage for Android is broken for ‘more than 60%’ of users

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 17 2023 - 5:56 pm PT
3 Comments

In the barely two weeks since its debut, Beeper Mini and its sibling, Beeper Cloud, have experienced several major outages to iMessage support on Android and other platforms by Apple’s hand and, this evening, it’s happening yet again.

Beeper has been operating iMessage support on Android, Windows, and other platforms for the past couple of years based on a Mac server farm, but the company broke new ground earlier this month when it debuted a new reverse-engineered method of tapping into iMessage which allowed users to send and receive messages with a direct connection to Apple.

However, Apple has vowed to shut the method down, and as a result, service has become more than a little unstable for users.

The first outage to Beeper Mini and Beeper Cloud, the two products using this reverse-engineered method, struck on December 8. Service was restored not long after, but Apple has continued to block the method. On December 13, Beeper confirmed that Apple was blocking around 5% of Beeper Mini and Cloud users, and was able to roll out another fix in the days to follow.

Now, Beeper Mini and Beeper Cloud have been hit yet again, this time taking out “more than 60%” of users who have iMessage active on their accounts.

The outage, which appears to have been ongoing since the early hours of December 17 (personally, I’ve been unable to send messages all day, and it’s been widely mentioned in the Beeper subreddit), was confirmed by Beeper’s Eric Migicovsky through a message to users on Beeper Cloud.

The message reads:

More than 60% of Beeper Mini and Cloud users are currently unable to send or receive iMessages at this time. We’re fighting to get this fixed 🤞. In the meantime, you may see notifications or emails that a ‘new Mac’ has been added to your account. We do not use Mac servers anymore, but our bridge appears to Apple as if it were a Mac.

As a fix is worked out, Beeper says that users may be notified that a “new Mac” has been added to their accounts, as Apple sees the connection as a Mac machine.

It’s unclear when things will be resolved, if they will at all…

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Beeper

Beeper

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.