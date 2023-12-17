Google Bard advertising gets underway with Harry Kane, subway ads [Video]

With the addition of Gemini Pro, Google has been advertising Bard a great deal more. The latest involves Harry Kane and subway ads.

Google has partnered with Bayern Munich striker and English captain Harry Kane to showcase how Bard can help in day-to-day situations with a Pixel 8 Pro to boot. The first video posted to Google’s Instagram account shows Bard suggesting new goal celebrations. Other upcoming clips will demonstrate how:

“…Kane asked Bard to help his children adjust to life in Munich by coming up with a bedtime story to explain why they should be excited about moving to Germany.

“He also used Google’s AI tool to plan a treasure hunt through Munich’s most famous sights and got Bard to translate his most commonly used English phrases in post-match interviews to German.”

Google has heavily leveraged sporting partnerships in recent years. On the Pixel front, there’s a multi-year deal with The Football Association to be the “Official Mobile Phone and Earbuds Partner” of the England senior men’s and women’s teams. “Google Pixel” is also the “Naming Rights Partner” of Frauen-Bundesliga, or women’s soccer in Germany.

Meanwhile, in Japan, Google has taken to subway advertising:

The launch of Bard with Gemini Pro had a (long) demo involving YouTuber Mark Rober.

It’s clear that Google now sees Bard, which actually still has the “experiment” label,” as a product ready for advertising. Campaigns will presumably ramp up next year, and the Super Bowl is an obvious target.

