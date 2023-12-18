ASUS unveils high-powered ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus

Building on the “Chromebook Plus” platform that Google unveiled earlier this year, ASUS has revealed the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus, which packs high-end specs, including up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor.

With Chromebook Plus, Google offered a new way to think about ChromeOS, showcasing exclusive features like AI writing assistance, camera enhancements, and more, all made possible through a common hardware baseline. Between these AI features, Linux and Android support, and the availability of Steam games, it seems the time is finally right for a high-performance Chromebook.

It seems ASUS is the first to rise to that challenge with the unveiling of the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus, the company’s first Expert-series Chromebook. Performance is the centerpiece of this clamshell device, maxing out at 16 GB of RAM and an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. First unveiled this month, Intel’s Core Ultra 7 builds on the prowess of its Core i7 processors and adds a neural processing unit to enable faster and better use of AI. The ExpertBook CX54 also includes an M.2 SSD (up to 512 GB), ensuring lightning-fast access to all of your files.

This high-performance package is paired with a premium 14-inch 2560×1600 (touch optional) display capable of up to 500 nits of brightness. Meanwhile, you’ll also look your best thanks to the included 8 MP camera, which ASUS claims has “the largest light-gathering sensitive pixel area among current Chromebooks.”

All of this is wrapped in the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus’s sleek all-metal chassis, weighing in at just 1.3 kg and a thickness of 1.69 cm. Along the sides, you’ll find all the standard ports you’d expect:

2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C

1 x HDMI 2.1

2 x USB Type-A

1 x microSD Card slot

From what we can tell so far, this seems like it will be the Chromebook to beat next year, but there are still a few unknowns. ASUS has yet to share the pricing or launch date for this ExpertBook, and needless to say, pricing will make or break this particular Chromebook. What do you think of the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus? Let us know in the comments below.

More on ChromeOS: