YouTube Premium sending $125 Pixel 8 Pro discount code, stacks with current sale

Aggressive Pixel 8 and 8 Pro sales that reward existing users of Google services continue today with a further $125 off the phones if you’re a YouTube Premium member.

YouTube Premium is emailing subscribers a promo code that takes $125 off the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro. Notably, this stacks with the current Google Store discounts. Usually, the Google Store only allows for one code/discount at a time. As such, you can get a combined $275 off the Pixel 8 (now $424) or $325 off the Pixel 8 Pro ($674).

This follows the US Play Points offer this weekend, where Gold, Platinum, and Diamond members get 40% off the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Tablet. With that deal, you could get a Pixel 8 for $419.40, which is pretty close to today’s YouTube Premium offer. However, that other promotion offers a $599.40 Pixel 8 Pro. Of course, more people have a Premium subscription than Play Points Gold+.

The YouTube offer ends December 23, 2023, and is “only redeemable in the Google Store.” The email further notes how this is “available only to paid YouTube Premium US residents, aged 18 years or older, with US shipping addresses.”

The cross-promotion is rather interesting, with the email not really highlighting YouTube-specific highlights of the Pixel 8 series. There’s just general copy about the Camera, Call Assist, and Security features. Arguably, the Pixel Tablet as an entertainment device makes more sense.