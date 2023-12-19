 Skip to main content

Google Discover now lets you view all the stories you’ve liked (hearted)

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 19 2023 - 3:27 pm PT
1 Comment

In late 2020, Google Discover introduced a “heart” button on articles to let you provide feedback on recommendations, and there is now an easy way to view all of your liked stories.

The heart launched as a way to provide feedback on Discover suggestions. It replaced the previous more or less indicator. Google did let you see what you “liked,” but it was part of My Google Activity, an approach that broke/disappeared in recent months.

Fortunately, Google now offers google.com/interests/liked. This opens a simple webpage called “Interests” with three top tabs. You can access it from the bottom bar of the Google app on Android or directly via that URL, though the UI is clearly optimized for mobile.

The existing Saved capability shows Search and Discover articles you’ve bookmarked, while Followed is for “Searches you’re following” with the ability to get notifications.

Liked offers a grid of all articles and YouTube videos you’ve hearted in Discover. Each card features the cover image, headline, and domain. This history view dates back to early 2021 on our account. 

This is rather useful as a quasi-bookmarking offering. However, Google presumably wants you to use Saved as the read-it-later service, which offers collections and support for saving images, as well as listings in Maps. You can even share a collection with other users.

Arguably, Google should somehow consolidate Saved and Liked. The latter action is something that people do more often.

