What the Duet AI side panel can do in Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, & Slides [Gallery]

In late October, Google said it would start testing the Duet AI side panel in Workspace Labs, and we now have a closer look at what it can do.

Google first teased the persistent side panel at I/O in May and demoed it again in August as a “contextual, real-time AI collaborator.” It’s launched from a new icon, which animates when you hover over it, next to your account avatar in the top-right corner of Workspace (web) apps.

It opens as an inline column at the right, and you can expand it. Google does not appear to be testing the side panel in Gmail just yet.

In Google Drive, you’re able to right-click on a document and ask Duet AI questions about the file, including:

“Summarize the key points”

“Summarize this file for me in bullet points”

“Who wrote the Project B design doc?”

“When is our contract with Vendor A expiring?”

“How many customer sign-ups did we get for this test application?”

After receiving a response, you can click “Sources” to “view which files and documents were used to generate the response.”

Instead of right-clicking, you can also open Duet AI, enter “@title of the document,” and add a prompt. Duet can also summarize whole projects and accept broad prompts like “Help me understand our team’s 2024 strategy.”

In Google Docs, you can use the Duet AI side panel to:

Summarize : “Summarize this document,” “Explain this document like I’m 5 years old,” and have Duet just summarize text you highlight

: “Summarize this document,” “Explain this document like I’m 5 years old,” and have Duet just summarize text you highlight Write or rewrite : “Write an announcement email about a new feature” and “Make the announcement more fun”

: “Write an announcement email about a new feature” and “Make the announcement more fun” Create images : “Create an image of a dog with glasses”

: “Create an image of a dog with glasses” Reference files from Drive to generate responses in Docs : “What are the main points of: Meeting Notes: Core Team sync”

: “What are the main points of: Meeting Notes: Core Team sync” Reference Gmail emails: “Catch me up on the latest Monthly Review emails”

In Google Sheets:

Summarize

Create tables : “Create a table for a full day team event,” “Create a trip plan for a vacation in a national park,” and “Create a social media tracker for marketing” There’s also the ability to refine: “Add another 5 rows of different activities” and “Add a column for cost”

: “Create a table for a full day team event,” “Create a trip plan for a vacation in a national park,” and “Create a social media tracker for marketing” Create formulas: “Create a formula that divides goals by games” and “Create a formula to find cell C1 in range D:G and output value in column G”

In Google Slides:

Create images based on slide content : “Suggest images for this slide”

: “Suggest images for this slide” Generate a new slide : “Create a slide about how to optimally train for a marathon” or “Create a slide about how to utilize the SCRUM framework”

: “Create a slide about how to optimally train for a marathon” or “Create a slide about how to utilize the SCRUM framework” Summarize presentations: “Summarize this presentation in 3 sentences” and “Create a slide that celebrates a colleague’s work anniversary”