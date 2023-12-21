Holiday deals land on OnePlus 11 hit $150 off, OnePlus Open $1,400, Pixel Buds Pro $114, more

Holiday deals have arrived on the latest smartphones from OnePlus. The OnePlus 11 256GB is now on sale for $650, and comes joined by OnePlus Open starting from $1,400. Plus, there’s never been a better time to buy Google’s Pixel Buds Pro now that they have never sold for less at $114. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Holiday savings take $150 off OnePlus 11

OnePlus is offering one last chance to score the best price of the year on its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11 5G. It comes unlocked and with an upgraded 256GB of storage at $650 in either Titan Black or Eternal Green colorways. Each one drops from the usual $800 going rate in order to save you $150 and mark a return to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing from last month. I’ve personally been using this smartphone for the past few months, and have been loving the taller screen aspect ratio and premium build – but you can read all about the OnePlus 11 below the fold or over in our launch coverage.

Everything with the OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is no where to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package.

OnePlus Open folding smartphone now starts from $1,400

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus Open Folding Smartwatch for $1,499.99 shipped. There’s no trade-in required on this 512GB smartphone, as the price drops from its usual $1,700 going rate. There’s $200 in savings attached as well as one of the very first chances to save so far. We last saw this price back when the new release first launched, with today’s offer matching the all-time low. But if you’re looking to activate it with a carrier today, Best Buy will knock another $100 off with a discount down to $1,399.99 – otherwise the retailer is just simply matching Amazon’s price. Get the full scoop over in our launch hands-on review at 9to5Google.

The new OnePlus Open arrives as the company’s first foldable smartphone. The inner display features a 7.82-inch panel which unfolds like a book, with an outer 6.31-inch screen complementing its larger counterpart. One of the new smartphone’s claims to fame is that it’s lighter than just about any other foldable on the market, clocking in at 239 grams. The company’s usual collaboration with Hasselblad continues, offering a 48MP rear camera array on the back. All of that then comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro have never sold for less at $114

If you’ve been waiting until the 11th hour to find that perfect gift for under the tree, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are down to a new all-time low today. Courtesy of Amazon, the new ANC earbuds are clocking in at $114 in the original coral colorway. This is 43% off the usual $200 going rate and a new all-time low. Today’s offer is also $5 under our previous mention from right after Black Friday. You can read all about how compelling of a package that combines into in our hands-on review.

Google brings plenty of flagship features to its recent Pixel Buds Pro to justify that pro naming scheme, and active noise cancellation is just the tip of the iceberg. Heading below the surface, you’ll find all of the tight-knit features you’d expect from a perfect Pixel smartphone companion including fast pairing, multi-device connectivity, and hands-free Hey Google integration.

The Qi-enabled charging case turns the earbuds’ 11 hours of listening into upwards of 31 hours, while a companion transparency mode helps you flip between zen moments of listening to your favorite track and tuning back into reality when you need to be aware of your surroundings.

