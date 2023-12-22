 Skip to main content

The best smartphones of 2023 as decided by 9to5Google readers

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 22 2023 - 6:05 am PT
As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back at the Android phones that have debuted this year. As a part of that, we polled 9to5Google readers regarding their favorite smartphones of the year – here are the results.

Compared to years past, the Android market in 2023 is a lot smaller in terms of the number of new releases. Especially in the US, there are really only a handful of major players. That, combined with the fact that this is 9to5Google, it’s probably not hard to predict what the top picks were for best smartphone of 2023.

Google’s Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 took the top spots, making up over 60% of the total votes.

Just behind that was Galaxy S23 Ultra, and also the foldable OnePlus Open, which was the top foldable pick. Rounding out the top 10 were the rest of Google’s 2023 Pixel releases, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy S23, Nothing Phone (2), and OnePlus 11.

  1. Google Pixel 8 Pro
  2. Google Pixel 8
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  4. OnePlus Open
  5. Google Pixel 7a
  6. Google Pixel Fold
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23
  8. Nothing Phone (2)
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
  10. OnePlus 11
  11. Motorola Razr+
  12. Samsung Galaxy S23+
  13. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
  14. Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  15. Motorola Edge+

In our own top picks, 9to5Google authors overall ranked the Pixel 8 Pro and OnePlus Open as our favorite releases of the year, but each member of our team had wildly different top five lists.

