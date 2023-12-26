Galaxy Watch 3 update brings new watch faces from Wear OS 4

Samsung is pushing a new update to the Galaxy Watch 3, with the Tizen-powered smartwatch now picking up watch faces from Samsung’s latest Wear OS skin, One UI Watch 5, which debuted on Galaxy Watch 6.

The Galaxy Watch 3 was released in 2020 and ultimately ended up being Samsung’s last smartwatch released with Tizen. A year later, the company switched to Wear OS 3 for its base, with a fairly heavy One UI skin on top that made the whole thing look and feel a lot like Tizen, just with access to apps from Google and others.

While Samsung isn’t releasing major system updates for Tizen anymore, the company did commit to at least three years of support for its smartwatches, which includes this latest update.

As spotted by SamMobile, this new update with firmware version ending in DWK2 brings no change to the Tizen OS version number but brings two new watch faces to Galaxy Watch 3. The two new faces are “Perpetual” and “Stretched Time,” which debuted on the Galaxy Watch 6 series earlier this year and have since expanded to Watch 5 and Watch 4 with the One UI Watch 5 update, which is based on Wear OS 4.

The two faces can be seen below as seen in our Galaxy Watch 6 review. They appear identically on the Watch 3.

“Perpetual,” notably, is the watch face that Samsung had to issue a correction on due to a misspelling of the word “April,” which was in place for users for a couple of months.

Samsung will also be bringing these faces to 2019’s Galaxy Watch Active 2, but they’re not available just yet. As for Watch 3 owners, the update is so far rolling out only in Europe but should expand to more regions soon.

