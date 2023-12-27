This ‘Made for Fitbit’ 3-in-1 charging dock works with Pixel Watch 2, Buds, and phone

Accessories have never been a strong suit for the Pixel series, especially when it comes to products that can charge multiple devices at the same time. But, thanks to a key change in the Pixel Watch 2, there’s technically now an “official” 3-in-1 charging dock for Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Buds, and your Pixel phone.

Wasserstein, a Made for Google partner, in 2022 launched a 3-in-1 charging dock that could power up a Pixel phone, a pair of Pixel Buds, and also a Fitbit smartwatch. At the time, it was odd that this was only being offered for Fitbit’s smartwatch and not Google’s own Pixel Watch, but at this point, it’s come full circle and actually makes sense.

The Pixel Watch 2 ditched the wireless charging standard of Google’s first release, replacing it with a faster, cooler, and more secure pin-based method. It was the same charging standard used on Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa smartwatches, which has four pins on the charging puck that magnetically align with the watch and charge it.

That method is used on Wasserstein’s dock, and the company has confirmed with 9to5Google that it does indeed work with Pixel Watch 2.

The Wasserstein 3-in-1 Pixel charging dock works pretty simply. It has a slot for your Pixel phone, a slot for a pair of Pixel Buds, and also a place to put your smartwatch, whether that’s a Fitbit smartwatch or the Pixel Watch 2. Unlike a lot of options, too, the smartwatch dock is placed to the side of the phone, and there’s plenty of room for any type of band you’re using to hang down.

Somewhat unfortunately, though, it’s all done with USB-C connections. The smartwatch dock is obviously using the magnetic pin connection, but your phone and your Pixel Buds both connect via USB-C plugs. The USB-C plugs can be adjusted to fit cases as well.

This dock was designed for Fitbit smartwatches but also works with Pixel Watch 2

While there are longevity benefits for your battery by using a wired connection, stands like these are typically used with Qi wireless charging. There are options for that, but as far as “official” approval from Google goes, this is the only option that supports all three devices. The only other multidevice charger that has Google’s stamp of approval is the one iOttie offers, a 2-in-1 wireless charging setup for Pixel phones and Pixel Buds, but not the Pixel Watch.

Wasserstein’s 3-in-1 dock is available at Amazon and the company’s own online store, though not in the Google Store. It originally sold for over $80 but has since come down to a more reasonable $50.

