Google Clock gets Pixel-y redesign for weather forecasts after ending alarm [Video]

The Google Clock app added support for showing you a weather forecast when your alarm is turned off back earlier this year, but recent updates have delivered a new design for those forecasts which is simply delightful in the most Pixel-y way possible.

In October, Google introduced the ability to show weather forecasts right after you dismiss your alarm in the morning. The simple addition is powered by the new Google Weather app on Pixel phones, and is exclusive to Google’s devices. Originally, as we showed in October, the forecast was listed out as a block of text with an icon to show the current conditions next to the temperature.

The forecast delightfully animates in, as shown below, first showing the current conditions and temperature in a circle at the top left. Then, towards the bottom right, another shape slides in with the day’s forecasted conditions and high and low temperatures. As before, a button saying “Ok thanks” sits at the bottom of the screen where you can dismiss the forecast and continue on in using your device.

The new UI is much more glanceable, and also very much fitting of Google’s Pixel design language.

Overall, the design here is extremely similar to the setup screen Google has been using on Pixel phones for the past few years. It’s a nice bit of coherency throughout the Pixel experience.

Toggle on ‘Weather forecast’ to see after alarm Toggle on ‘Weather forecast’ to see after alarm Toggle on ‘Weather forecast’ to see after alarm October 2023 October 2023 October 2023 December 2023 December 2023 December 2023

The downside, of course, is that there’s less information shown in this new forecast UI. It now only shows the day’s forecast rather than the current day and the following. Yet, personally, I think it might be worth the trade-off given how much easier it is to read this new UI first thing in the morning.

Notably, this appears to be a server-side change or, more likely, influenced by the Google Weather app on Pixels, as the Clock app itself hasn’t been updated since October. This feature also only went live this month for most users, as it was a part of the December 2023 Feature Drop and Android 14 QPR1.

Are you seeing this new UI? Let us know in the comments below!

More on Google Pixel:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram