OnePlus 12 moves to 12GB RAM in base model, but 24GB variant may not launch globally

The OnePlus 12 has already debuted in China, but the global release is still about a month away. Now, new leaks reveal that, on the global market, the OnePlus 12 will upgrade to offer at least 12GB of RAM while its budget-conscious companion will stick at 8GB.

91Mobiles sourcing leaker Ishan Agarwal says that the OnePlus 12 in India, which is the global variant, will come in two variants. The first will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the other OnePlus 12 variant will have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. That’s in line with the Chinese release, which also offers a 24GB variant, but there was no word on the global release up until now. It’s also notable that OnePlus seems to be skipping the 24GB tier, at least in India and presumably in other countries.

While the OnePlus 11 also offered a 16GB/512GB tier, the base model started at 8GB of RAM rather than 12GB. It’s a notable upgrade and puts OnePlus’ release more in line with Google’s Pixel 8 Pro, which also has 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, notably, still starts at 8GB.

Beyond that, the OnePlus 12R would start at 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and offer a second variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 12 series globally on January 23, as previously confirmed, and the OnePlus 12R is confirmed to be sold in markets across North America and Europe.

