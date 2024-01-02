 Skip to main content

Samsung post confirms Galaxy S24 launch date with heavy focus on AI [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 2 2024 - 11:31 am PT
An official Samsung account has just confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy S24 series and the event’s very heavy focus on “Galaxy AI.”

Update: Samsung has now officially confirmed January 17 as the date of its Unpacked event. The company has further opened reservations with a $50 credit when you pre-order the Galaxy S24.

Samsung’s Twitter/X account in Australia has posted a brief video teaser that confirms the date of the next Galaxy Unpacked event for January 18, 2024. The time of the event, 5am local, translates to 10am PT. The post, crazy enough, has actually been live since December 27.

The video posted is brief, but definitely gets the point across that Samsung is heavily focusing on AI, with the tagline “Galaxy AI is coming.”

The teaser was posted solely to this account, as highlighted by SamMobile, and is probably being posted early in error, as Samsung typically makes this announcement across all of its accounts. The URL on the post also currently redirects to the Samsung.com homepage.

We’ve embedded the post below, but it will almost certainly be removed imminently.

