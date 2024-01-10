 Skip to main content

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3: Bluetooth Quick Settings tile is now expandable

Avatar for Kyle Bradshaw  | Jan 10 2024 - 12:32 pm PT
In a move that should help make it easier to connect or disconnect your favorite devices, the latest Android 14 QPR2 beta makes the Quick Settings tile for Bluetooth expandable.

Before today’s change, tapping the Bluetooth tile on a Pixel phone would simply disable the connectivity altogether, acting as a convenient toggle. To connect to a specific device, you would need to long-press the tile, which opens Android’s full Settings app to the Bluetooth page.

With the latest beta version of Android 14 QPR2, rolling out now, the Bluetooth tile is a bit more interactive. Matching the behavior of the Wi-Fi tile, tapping the Bluetooth tile now opens a popup menu that features a toggle and a list of your recently connected devices, as well as anything nearby that’s available to pair.

If you frequently use the Bluetooth tile to toggle the connectivity on and off, this change adds an extra tap to your workflow. Otherwise, the ability to connect to another device without changing apps – such as sending your audio to a nearby speaker without leaving your streaming app – seems quite handy.

