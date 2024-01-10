Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 rolling out for Pixel

Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 to Pixel phones, Tablet, and Fold today in what should be the final milestone before the stable launch.

The QPR2 Beta started a month early (in November) and saw a second release by December. Quarterly Platform Releases usually see three betas before stable, though QPR1 just had two milestones. It remains to be seen whether Google is still targeting March.

QPRs are relatively stable and launch as betas rather than developer previews. Google officially says they are “suitable for general use.”

Here’s everything new in Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 [Gallery]

Google identifies the following fixes in AP11.231215.007 with the January 2024 security patch:

Developer- and user-reported issues

Other resolved issues

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused multi-finger gestures to stop working.

Fixed an issue where the device’s screen didn’t initially turn on when the screen was double-tapped or the power button was pressed.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused higher than usual CPU usage during video playback.

Fixed a system issue that sometimes caused poor audio quality or higher power consumption when making calls.

Fixed an issue where the keyboard was always shown even if the “Swipe up to start search” setting was disabled in system settings.

Fixed an issue where sometimes when a user unlocked the device using their fingerprint, there was no haptic feedback.

Fixed an issue for Pixel Fold devices where sometimes after a user unlocked the device while it was folded, the inner display didn’t turn on after unfolding the device.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability, performance, connectivity, camera, and accessibility.

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel devices to submit bugs. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 is available for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as the Android Emulator.

Most people will install it via the Android Beta Program, but you can also flash or sideload the update. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 14.