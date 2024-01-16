Google Pixel 8 drops to $549, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 at $22, more

Skip Galaxy Unpacked tomorrow and just grab the new Google Pixel 8 at $549 instead. It’s joined by a discount on Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 at $22, as well as the first price cuts on DJI’s all-new Osmo Action 4 cam from $299. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 8 drops to $549 so you can skip Galaxy Unpacked

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the Google Pixel 8. The new unlocked 128GB smartphone starts at $549 shipped in one of three colors. It’s down from the usual $699 price tag in order to not just save you $150, but also match the all-time low for only the third time. It’s one of the first discounts since launching last fall, too. We got our hands on the new release back at launch and wrote all about how this is the “small phone of our dreams” in our review over at 9to5Google.

The new Google Pixel 8 leans into tons of AI features with the new Tensor G3 chip to back it up. There’s newfound Magic Eraser technology for photo and video editing, as well as a 6.2-inch Actua display. It packs nearly all of the pro features of its larger counterpart into a smaller body, meaning you don’t have to decide between an unwieldy phone with all of the features and a more compact device that comprises – Pixel 8 does both! There’s a dual camera array around back that is backed by all-day battery life to round out this flagship smartphone.

Leave lost keys in 2023 with Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 at $22

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 for $22 for Prime members or in orders over $25. It’s the second-best price to date at $8 off the usual $30 going rate, while marking the first chance to save in over a month. It was last on sale for $2 less back in December, which is the all-time low we’ve seen just once before. While Android users are still waiting for Google to release its Find My Device network, Samsung smartphone owners don’t have to wait to keep tabs on their gear thanks to these new Galaxy SmartTag 2. We broke down what’s new over in our coverage.

Samsung’s new second-generation item finder just hit the scene in the first few days of October and arrives as the company’s second take on Apple’s AirTags. The revamped design now supports both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. That updated design is far more friendly for clipping onto – and really anything else – with a ring integrated right into the form-factor. It’s backed by an IP67 water-resistance rating and boasts a battery that can last for upwards of 700 days.

DJI’s all-new Osmo Action 4 cam sees first discounts

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the DJI Osmo Action 4. This action camera just released last fall and is now finally going on sale for the first time at $299 shipped. It normally sells for $399, and is now dropping by $100 for the only time to fittingly mark the best-ever discount. Also available directly from DJI. You can also save $100 on both the Cycling Combo at $349 and the Adventure Combo at $399 at either of the storefronts. We took a deep dive into what to expect from the Action 4 in our hands-on review.

The new DJI Action 4 just launched late last fall as the company’s latest action camera. Now in its fourth-generation, there’s 4K recording at 120 FPS thanks to its 1/1.3-inch sensor with 10-bit color and D-Log performance. The company’s latest form-factor has a screen on the front for selfies and the like, with a touchscreen on the back for your usual shot composing and settings adjustments.

