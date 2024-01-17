Google Messages getting on-device Magic Compose with Gemini Nano

At the end of November, Google announced several new Messages features in preview. Some of the biggest expressive capabilities are now exiting beta with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Magic Compose, which was announced at I/O last May, is exiting beta and can now leverage Gemini Nano on supported devices, starting with the S24 series. Tap the pencil icon to generate contextual replies that are based on your recent messages, emojis, reactions, and links. After previously processing all that in the cloud, it can now work on-device. Existing Samsung devices will have access to the cloud-based Magic Compose.

You can also write something in the Messages text field and have Magic Compose reword it in one of seven styles: Remix, Excited, Chill, Shakespeare, Lyrical, Formal, or Short.

Google is also rolling out the Photomoji feature that lets you create custom reactions out of the main subject in a photo. Long-press on a message and swipe for the right-most “Create” button.

They appear in their usual corner and are saved for reuse in the Messages Emoji picker, while friends will also get access to them.

A Voice Moods feature that lets you visually theme the waveform of an audio recording before sending is also getting a wider launch. There are nine available emotions, including sprinkle heart-eye emoji, fume with fireballs, and break out the party popper.

This accompanies the voice recorder design that gives you a persistent, keyboard-sized UI and noise cancellation.

These capabilities initially rolled out to users enrolled in the Google Messages beta. They are now coming to stable users with the S24 going on sale at the end of January.

These features, alongside other intuitive functionalities like Voice Moods, are designed to use AI to help you communicate with a personal touch, making messaging more fun for everyone.