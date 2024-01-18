Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order deals, Arlo Video Doorbell 2 $90, Jabra Google Fast Pair earbuds, more

All of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order deals are now live at Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon. Extra storage, trade-in cash back, gift cards, and bonus credits are yours for the taking, and we break it down below. Plus a new all-time low on Arlo’s recently-released Video Doorbell 2K 2nd Gen at $90 and these Google Fast Pair-enabled Jabra Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds at $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order deals go live

Samsung this week is announcing a trio of new smartphones with the Galaxy S24 series. Each one upgrades the hardware from last year with new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, improved displays, and better cameras. All of that is backed by some new AI tech that we detail over at in our launch coverage, making these the most capable handsets yet from the company. And of course for launch, you can now save when you pre-order with all of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals.

All three of the new Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra handsets are getting in on the savings with upgrades to double storage capacities at no extra cost – saving you up to $120. There’s varying trade-in credits across the board, with some bonus student deals tacked on for added measure. Everything will be available through the end of the month on January 30.

We break down all the details in our coverage right here, or you can check it out below:

Up to $750 Enhanced Trade-In

$50 9to5-Exclusive Samsung Credit

Free Memory Upgrade

$100 eCert

15% Student Discount

Up to $650 Enhanced Trade-In

$50 9to5-Exclusive Samsung Credit

Free Memory Upgrade

$75 eCert

7.5% Student Discount

Up to $550 Enhanced Trade-In

$50 9to5-Exclusive Samsung Credit

Free Memory Upgrade

$25 eCert

5% Student Discount

Arlo’s recently-released Video Doorbell 2K 2nd Gen falls to $90

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the new Arlo Video Doorbell 2K 2nd Gen. This new release just launched last fall in October, and now it’s on sale for one of the first times at $89.99 shipped. This is $40 off the usual $130 price tag and beating previous discounts – like our last mention over Black Friday – by an extra $10.

The new Arlo Video Doorbell 2K is the brand’s second entry into the porch pirate protection realm and features a design that can run off its built-in battery or with your home’s existing doorbell wiring. It connects to your Wi-Fi to pair with both Alexa and Google Assistant, with a 2K sensor pairing with a 180-degree field of view for getting the whole porch in the shot. There’s also intelligent notifications for alerting you when someone is there as well as 2-way audio – both of which come packed into a weather-resistant design.

Jabra’s new Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair hit $160

Jabra just announced new software features to its Elite 8 Active Earbuds, and now the first chance to save since is here. These recent ANC earbuds now sell for $160 on Amazon and are down from the usual $200 price tag. It’s $40 off and matching the second-best discount to date, all while coming within $10 of the all-time low from over Black Friday. We fully break down what that means below the fold, while also taking a hands-on look in our recent review.

Jabra’s new Elite 8 Active earbuds arrive with some notable improvements over the previous-generation pairs. It all starts with improved active noise cancellation, which steps up to apply filters for blocking out wind and other loud environments. There’s a total of 40 hours of playback from the package, with 8 hours of listening on the buds themselves joined by another 32 hours from the charging case. Everything of course comes wrapped in a workout-ready design, with an IP54 water-resistance rating being joined by 1-meter drop protection. Throw in Google Fast Pair support, as well as multipoint Bluetooth for good measure to round out the package.

Best trade-in deals

