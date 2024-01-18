Samsung’s next major update, One UI 6.1, is coming to these Galaxy devices

Samsung’s AI-heavy One UI 6.1 update debuted on the Galaxy S24 series, and it’ll bring some cool features to a few other devices.

The Galaxy S24 series has officially been announced, and it brings some minor changes on the outside – yes, even titanium. On the inside, however, is One UI 6.1. This new software upgrade is responsible for the AI features we’ve seen released with the S24, like Generative Edit, Live Translate, and Generative Wallpapers.

These features aren’t inherently groundbreaking, but they do provide some true value throughout the software. Utilizing Live Translate in a phone call is a fantastic experience and one that makes communicating with individuals from different regions a lot easier. These AI features aren’t quite fully baked, though, but with more One UI updates, they’ll surely improve.

Which devices will get One UI 6.1 first?

Beyond the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, Samsung has confirmed a number of devices that are set to receive a One UI 6.1 update in the coming months. According to the company, those devices should see the update sometime in the first half of 2024.

The update is set to bring a number of features introduced with the Galaxy S24, and even some ones that somewhat flew under the radar.

Below are several initial devices Samsung mentioned would receive the One UI 6.1 update.

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Will these AI features work on older devices?

It’s worth noting that many of the AI features on the Galaxy S24 are localized, operating in part without an internet connection. This is mostly possible due to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s NPU, built specifically for on-device AI, or Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor in regions outside of the US.

Related: Here are all of Samsung’s new Galaxy AI features [Gallery]

The further back Samsung pushes these features generationally, the harder it is for some of these processes to be completed. If Samsung does bring these features in One UI 6.1 to more devices that carry older processors, it may be reasonable to think that these features will work on network connection rather than partially on-device, as is the case with the S24 series for select features.

Samsung has already noted that some of these AI features will only be free “until the end of 2025,” which says a lot about the plans Samsung has going forward surrounding “advanced intelligence.”

It could also be very possible that older devices with One UI 6.1 may not see any of these new AI features at all. Essentially, we won’t know what One UI 6.1 will look like on a device-by-device basis, but we do know it’s AI-abundant on the S24.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is available for pre-order now, starting at $799. Pre-orders come with doubled storage, boosted trade-ins up to $750, and bonus credit up to $150.

You can get an additional $50 off your purchase on Samsung.com using our exclusive links above.