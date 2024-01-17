Samsung says Galaxy AI features will only be free ‘until the end of 2025’

AI is the big selling point of Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series, but the new, rather good suite of Galaxy AI features may eventually come with a cost, the company has confirmed.

In a footnote on Samsung’s online listings for the Galaxy S24, S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, the company briefly notes that Galaxy AI features are only free for about two years. The footnote was highlighted on Twitter/X by @AdamJMatlock.

Samsung says:

Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties.

There’s no word on how much these features might cost or if all features would require a subscription. Notably, most of Samsung’s AI suite runs through the cloud. The translation features and some others work fully on-device, but some of the more impressive demos, like Generative Edit and transcription run through the cloud (off of Google’s Gemini models).

This detail leaked prior to Samsung’s announcement, and in a poll we ran, over 70% of 9to5Google readers said they’d never pay extra for AI features on their phone.

Samsung’s lack of clarity around this, however, feels reminiscent of a service that Google said would be paid as well, but still operates for free. When Google launched the Nest Hub (2nd Generation)’s Sleep Sensing feature, it said that it would require a subscription at a later date, but a few years later, no such subscription exists.

We’ll update this article as Samsung offers more clarity on the matter.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is available for pre-order now, starting at $799. Pre-orders come with doubled storage, boosted trade-ins up to $750, and bonus credit up to $150.

