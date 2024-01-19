ADT Self Setup comes with a free Nest Doorbell for a limited time

ADT is giving away a free Nest Doorbell when you purchase its Google-integrated DIY security system, but only for a limited time.

While Google itself frustratingly no longer offers a security system, a partnership with ADT has come up with a DIY option that’s fairly good. ADT Self Setup starts at $25/month and offers professional monitoring as well as a fairly flexible setup, and is also one of the few systems out there that works pretty well without any monitoring at all. We reviewed the system last year.

Right now, ADT is offering a bonus to anyone who purchases a Self Setup system.

For a limited time, customers can get a free Google Nest Doorbell with their purchase, as well as a $100 gift card. You’ll be required to have a monitoring plan (presumably beyond just the free trial) for at least a month to get the bonus, but it’s a solid offer.

ADT’s system integrates with Nest products by being able to show feeds from Nest cameras, including the Doorbell, in its app.

You can pick up an ADT Self Setup system on the company’s website. The current offer ends in early February.

