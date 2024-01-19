 Skip to main content

ADT Self Setup comes with a free Nest Doorbell for a limited time

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 19 2024 - 8:31 am PT
0 Comments

ADT is giving away a free Nest Doorbell when you purchase its Google-integrated DIY security system, but only for a limited time.

While Google itself frustratingly no longer offers a security system, a partnership with ADT has come up with a DIY option that’s fairly good. ADT Self Setup starts at $25/month and offers professional monitoring as well as a fairly flexible setup, and is also one of the few systems out there that works pretty well without any monitoring at all. We reviewed the system last year.

Right now, ADT is offering a bonus to anyone who purchases a Self Setup system.

For a limited time, customers can get a free Google Nest Doorbell with their purchase, as well as a $100 gift card. You’ll be required to have a monitoring plan (presumably beyond just the free trial) for at least a month to get the bonus, but it’s a solid offer.

ADT’s system integrates with Nest products by being able to show feeds from Nest cameras, including the Doorbell, in its app.

You can pick up an ADT Self Setup system on the company’s website. The current offer ends in early February.

More on ADT/Google Nest:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Nest Doorbell

Google Nest Doorbell
adt

adt

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.