OnePlus Open folding smartphone starts from $1,300, Galaxy S24 case deals, more

Giving Samsung’s Galaxy S24 pre-order deals a run for their money, the savings today carry over to the folding OnePlus Open smartphone. It now starts from $1,300 and comes joined by elago’s new Galaxy S24 cases going live with some launch discounts attached from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus Open starts from $1,300

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus Open Folding Smartwatch for $1,500. This is down from the usual $1,800 price tag to save you $300 and match the all-time low. There’s no trade-in required to lock-in the savings, and this is only the third offer so far. But if you’re looking to activate it with a carrier today, Best Buy will knock another $100 off with a discount down to $1,300, an extra $100 below previous offers – otherwise the retailer is just simply matching Amazon’s price. Get the full scoop over in our launch hands-on review.

The new OnePlus Open arrives as the company’s first foldable smartphone. The inner display features a 7.82-inch panel which unfolds like a book, with an outer 6.31-inch screen complementing its larger counterpart. One of the new smartphone’s claims to fame is that it’s lighter than just about any other foldable on the market, clocking in at 239 grams. The company’s usual collaboration with Hasselblad continues, offering a 48MP rear camera array on the back. All of that then comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

elago’s new Samsung Galaxy S24 cases now live from $11

In our continued coverage of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 cases launching this week, the new elago collection has now arrived via its official Amazon storefront. The brand is known for its smooth and soft silicone treatments on everything from AirPods cases and Apple Watch charging stands to iPhone and Galaxy covers, all coming in at affordable price tags with regular discounts. Its latest Galaxy S24 collection of cases is following suit, all priced at well under $20 with notable launch discounts at the ready. Today’s deals start at just $11, and we break down all of the different styles right here.

Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order deals go live

Samsung this week is announcing a trio of new smartphones with the Galaxy S24 series. Each one upgrades the hardware from last year with new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, improved displays, and better cameras. All of that is backed by some new AI tech that we detail over at in our launch coverage, making these the most capable handsets yet from the company. And of course for launch, you can now save when you pre-order with all of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals.

All three of the new Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra handsets are getting in on the savings with upgrades to double storage capacities at no extra cost – saving you up to $120. There’s varying trade-in credits across the board, with some bonus student deals tacked on for added measure. Everything will be available through the end of the month on January 30.

We break down all the details in our coverage right here.

Google Pixel Watch 2 sees $50 discount

The start of the New Year is always the perfect time to upgrade to a new wearable, not just for hitting those 2024 resolutions, but also to save some cash. Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the new Google Pixel Watch 2. After skipping Black Friday and waiting until the holidays to offer any savings, a rare discount is live courtesy of Amazon as well as Best Buy where you can now score the second-generation wearable in several different styles for $300. This is $50 off the usual $350 going rate and marking only the second-ever discount. It’s $4 under a pre-Thanksgiving Week offer, and about as rare of a chance to save as they come. We walked away with a favorable opinion in our hands-on review, too.

The new Pixel Watch 2 debuts as Google’s second-generation fitness tracking experience. While the same design remains as before, there’s now an all-new heart rate sensor on the inside that comes powered by Fitbit’s updated AI for better insight into your overall health. Longer battery life is another perk, upping wear time to 24 hours with its always-on display. Google powers the whole package with the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip and its 4nm prowess, which we noted was a significant upgrade over the original model. This discounted model comes with one of Google’s standard silicone bands, too. There’s a full array of colors available for both the straps and the exterior casing.

Onvis Matter Smart Plugs start from just $12 each

Amazon is offering the Onvis Smart Plug with Matter for $14. Down from a $20 price tag, we’ve seen few discounts for this smart home upgrade since its release only a few months ago and now its kicking off the new year at the all-time lowest price we have tracked. This is one of the more affordable smart plug devices with Thread and Matter support currently on the market, giving you an ideal opportunity to upgrade your home further into the twenty-first century. Its compact design ensures that only one standard AC plug on your outlets is used, and it even offers hands-free voice control when integrated with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Plus, there are bundles from $12 each.

