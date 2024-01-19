 Skip to main content

OnePlus may debut its first Wear OS smartwatch in February

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 19 2024 - 6:34 am PT
The original OnePlus Watch was almost impressively not-good, but it seems the company is admitting it was wrong with a new Wear OS watch coming right around the corner.

OnePlus Watch made its debut in 2021 and it was pretty much a mess. OnePlus opted to use a basic, energy-saving OS for its watch despite throwing shots at Google’s Wear OS, saying that it viewed smartwatches as “more than just instruments that indicate the time and heart rates,” despite the fact that that’s all the OnePlus Watch was really capable of.

Back in November, details of the “OnePlus Watch 2” started hitting the scene, including the reveal that it would be powered by Google’s Wear OS.

Now, we’re hearing more about when the product will make its debut. Tipster Max Jambor says on Twitter/X that the “OnePlus Watch 2” won’t arrive during OnePlus’ January 23 launch event for the OnePlus 12 series, but rather at Mobile World Congress. MWC is a yearly tech conference hosted from Barcelona, Spain, which is often a launching spot for new smartphones and other mobile products. In recent years, it’s become a common place for Chinese Android brands to bring their products to the global market.

MWC 2024 takes place from February 26 through February 29, so any announcements from OnePlus will likely be coming towards the end of the month, though teasers are sure to come well before that.

We still don’t know a whole lot about the upcoming smartwatch, but it’s certainly a launch we’re looking forward to.

