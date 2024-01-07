 Skip to main content

OnePlus 12 reportedly gets a slight price increase while 12R matches Pixel 7a

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 7 2024 - 11:11 pm PT
oneplus 12

OnePlus has, for years, largely positioned itself as a more affordable alternative to other flagship smartphones without sacrificing specs. With the upcoming OnePlus 12, the company will apparently see a slight price increase, but with the OnePlus 12R seemingly being a killer value.

The OnePlus 11 launched last year as a pretty solid value, and an underrated one at that. The $699 price delivered the same flagship Qualcomm chip as well as solid cameras, a great display, and excellent battery life. But it did make some sacrifices to hit that price, such as dropping wireless charging.

Between the return of Qi, the use of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and other improvements such as new camera sensors, a price hike was always expected on OnePlus 12. The phone’s release in China also hinted at a price increase too.

And, now, newsletter TechPuls is seemingly confirming that.

The newsletter, headed by Nils Ahrensmeier who has a small, but solid track record for leaks, claims that OnePlus 12 will be sold for $799, up $100 over the prior generation, but actually down from the $899 price of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Beyond that, the OnePlus 12R will be considerably cheap at a reported price of $499. That would be the lowest price for a non-Nord since 2017’s OnePlus 5T. It’s also the same price as Google’s Pixel 7a, and that’s despite the OnePlus 12R packing pretty strong, if slightly outdated specs. The launch of the OnePlus Ace 3 in China, which is effectively the same phone, revealed the device would be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 12 series on January 23.

