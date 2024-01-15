What do you want to know about OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R? We can’t tell you much yet

OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R globally later this month, and we’ve been able to use them both for about a week so far. We can’t really tell you anything yet, but if you’ve got questions, we’ll answer them in the upcoming reviews.

The OnePlus 12 is set to bring some steady improvements over its predecessor. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the return of wireless charging, and promising new cameras seem like they’ll put together for a solid package, and one that’s not much more expensive based on leaks.

I’d love to tell you about my time with the OnePlus 12 so far. I’d love to talk about the —— and the —— and the absolutely delightful little —— when you tap on the —–, but I can’t.

For now, OnePlus has let us and many other publications give you a quick “switched off” look at the OnePlus 12, so I can at least talk about the hardware. It feels a lot like the OnePlus 11, but with a matte texture on the back and this interesting marble design too. The little sparkle in the camera module is also fun.

I like it all as a whole, though I’ve noticed the phone is really slippery. The whole thing feels great, but I don’t think the hardware is what’s special this year. For that, we’ll have to follow up later because, really, I can’t wait to talk about it.

On the other hand, there’s the OnePlus 12R, which is set to be a more affordable release. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and lesser specs across the board, but it seems like a great value. Our Jordan Floyd has that one in hand with its blue colorway and it looks absolutely gorgeous.

Also yes, OnePlus has confirmed that the 12R will be sold in the United States.

Again, there’s very little we can talk about so far, but reviews of the OnePlus 12 will be coming fairly soon. For the time being, drop your comments down below and we’ll work on answering them in full in our forthcoming reviews, or answer them now if we’re able!

