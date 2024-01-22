Google Photos rolling out auto-grouping ‘Stacks’ on Android

Google Photos announced “Photo Stacks” in November and it’s now starting to roll out on Android after first debuting on iOS.

To help “organize similar photos that were taken together” within a “short time frame,” Google will automatically group them so you only get one image in the main grid. In the Photos tab, you’ll see a number and icon in the top-right corner of the thumbnail to signal when this has occurred.

When you open a grouping, all the images appear in a carousel that you can swipe through. A 2×2 button at the front of that bottom “filmstrip” lets you view everything as a grid. Options let you set a different top pick, remove a photo from the collection, and keep some but delete all others to clean up your library.

Google is leveraging AI for Photo Stacks with a vertical three-dot menu (horizontal on iOS) to quickly enable/disable “Stack similar photos.”

Meanwhile, when sharing or adding a stack to albums, you can choose just “Selected items only” (just the top pick) or “Includes Photo stacks” (everything).

You can also “unstack an entire photo stack” to view them individually in the main grid by long-pressing on it and tapping “Unstack photos.”

Google first brought Photo Stacks to iOS and it’s now starting to see Android availability, though it’s not widely available just yet:

Fiiiinally just got the stacked photos in Google Photos activated today. This rollout took forever. pic.twitter.com/zDaGbn8RfP — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) January 22, 2024

More on Google Photos: