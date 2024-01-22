 Skip to main content

Google Photos rolling out auto-grouping ‘Stacks’ on Android

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jan 22 2024 - 1:56 pm PT
3 Comments

Google Photos announced “Photo Stacks” in November and it’s now starting to roll out on Android after first debuting on iOS.

To help “organize similar photos that were taken together” within a “short time frame,” Google will automatically group them so you only get one image in the main grid. In the Photos tab, you’ll see a number and icon in the top-right corner of the thumbnail to signal when this has occurred.  

When you open a grouping, all the images appear in a carousel that you can swipe through. A 2×2 button at the front of that bottom “filmstrip” lets you view everything as a grid. Options let you set a different top pick, remove a photo from the collection, and keep some but delete all others to clean up your library.

Google is leveraging AI for Photo Stacks with a vertical three-dot menu (horizontal on iOS) to quickly enable/disable “Stack similar photos.” 

Google Photos stacks
Google Photos stacks
Google Photos stacks
Google Photos stacks
Google Photos stacks
Google Photos stacks

Meanwhile, when sharing or adding a stack to albums, you can choose just “Selected items only” (just the top pick) or “Includes Photo stacks” (everything).

You can also “unstack an entire photo stack” to view them individually in the main grid by long-pressing on it and tapping “Unstack photos.” 

Google first brought Photo Stacks to iOS and it’s now starting to see Android availability, though it’s not widely available just yet:

More on Google Photos:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Photos

Google Photos

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com