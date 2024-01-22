 Skip to main content

You’ll have to wait a little bit longer for the ‘Minty Fresh’ Pixel 8 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jan 22 2024 - 2:17 pm PT
Last week, Google teased a mint Pixel 8 and 8 Pro release for January 25 at midnight PT. The Google Store landing page was updated this afternoon with an extended countdown that now completes at 6 a.m. PT.

This six-hour delay isn’t particularly long. While midnight drops are exciting, it’s not the most practical time even for the US since people are fast asleep (at 3 a.m.) on the East Coast. 

It remains to be seen what exact shade the Pixel 8 Pro will adopt. Hopefully, it’s not overly light. We did get another teaser this morning that might hint at the exact shade and inspiration (ocean weaves).

Another question is whether the Pixel 8 will pick up this new color or whether it’s limited to the bigger phone. The smaller phone is already available in a Hazel, though that shade is honestly just gray.

  • Pixel 8: Hazel, Obsidian, Rose
  • Pixel 8 Pro: Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain

In terms of precedent, Google did a mid-cycle “Barely Blue” drop for the Pixel 4a, though that was more of a COVID-related product delay. It’s unfortunate that Google didn’t have this color ready in October. A common sentiment already is that people would have bought this green color if it were available last year.

Meanwhile, the 20% discount that’s being teased will presumably come out to $150 off the Pixel 8 and $200 off for the Pixel 8 Pro. That’s equivalent to the December/New Year deals that the Google Store just ran and ended.

Upon user entry of promo code at checkout, a discount of 20% will be credited toward the advertised specified Pixel 8 purchase.

