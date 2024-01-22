You’ll have to wait a little bit longer for the ‘Minty Fresh’ Pixel 8 

Last week, Google teased a mint Pixel 8 and 8 Pro release for January 25 at midnight PT. The Google Store landing page was updated this afternoon with an extended countdown that now completes at 6 a.m. PT.

This six-hour delay isn’t particularly long. While midnight drops are exciting, it’s not the most practical time even for the US since people are fast asleep (at 3 a.m.) on the East Coast.

It remains to be seen what exact shade the Pixel 8 Pro will adopt. Hopefully, it’s not overly light. We did get another teaser this morning that might hint at the exact shade and inspiration (ocean weaves).

A wave of freshness is heading your way. https://t.co/6Gr2stm7Op pic.twitter.com/sDXxpcRbys — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) January 22, 2024

Another question is whether the Pixel 8 will pick up this new color or whether it’s limited to the bigger phone. The smaller phone is already available in a Hazel, though that shade is honestly just gray.

Pixel 8: Hazel, Obsidian, Rose

Pixel 8 Pro: Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain

In terms of precedent, Google did a mid-cycle “Barely Blue” drop for the Pixel 4a, though that was more of a COVID-related product delay. It’s unfortunate that Google didn’t have this color ready in October. A common sentiment already is that people would have bought this green color if it were available last year.

Meanwhile, the 20% discount that’s being teased will presumably come out to $150 off the Pixel 8 and $200 off for the Pixel 8 Pro. That’s equivalent to the December/New Year deals that the Google Store just ran and ended.

Upon user entry of promo code at checkout, a discount of 20% will be credited toward the advertised specified Pixel 8 purchase.