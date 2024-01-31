 Skip to main content

Android 14 starts rolling out to the OnePlus Open

Jan 31 2024
The OnePlus Open is probably the best foldable on the market today, but it launched behind the curve with Android 13. Now, the OnePlus Open’s Android 14 update is heading out.

Announced on OnePlus’ forums today, OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, is now available for the OnePlus Open in its stable form. But, only for select users at first.

For the time being, this update is only rolling out to users who participated in the Open or Closed Beta programs for OxygenOS 14 on the Open. It’s also only rolling out in India thus far. If past patterns hold, the update will start to heading to more regions and all users within the next week or two, and we’ll update this post when that happens.

The changelog for Android 14 on the OnePlus Open follows:

Changelog

  • Adds Aqua Dynamics, a way of interaction with morphing forms that allows you to view up-to-date information at a glance.

Smart efficiency

  • Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices.
  • Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognize and extract text and images from the screen with one tap.
  • Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.

Cross-device connectivity

  • Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.

Security and privacy

  • Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps. 

Performance optimization

  • Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps and the smoothness of animations.

Aquamorphic Design

  • Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience.
  • Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.
  • Improves system animations by making them even smoother.

User Care

  • Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving. 

