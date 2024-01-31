Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 leak shows off everything, including SOS and fall detection [Gallery]

More renders have surfaced regarding the design of the Galaxy Fit 3 from Samsung, continuing the proprietary fitness wearable market from the company.

Samsung is no stranger to fitness wearables. The entire Galaxy Watch lineup falls somewhat into that category, though much of the focus is on providing a phone-like experience through a smaller, wrist-bound device.

Dedicated fitness wearables, on the other hand, give much of the focus on health tracking, with just a little bit of productivity. The Galaxy Fit lineup falls into that category well, and Samsung hasn’t come out with a new one in quite some time, though it looks like that may change soon.

New renders and marketing images posted by Evan Blass on Twitter/X showcase the Galaxy Fit 3 in several colorways and conditions, as well as give a good look at the smartwatch-like features included.

The design itself is extremely familiar and takes on a boxed profile, much like the Apple Watch, though it looks to be much thinner in comparison. Previous leaks were spot on and indicated that the Galaxy Fit 3 would have an AMOLED display. The display itself is 1.6 inches but carries a much nicer aspect ratio than the Fit 2.

The chassis itself is aluminum and comes in three colors. A black, silver, and rose gold colorway. The spec sheet included within the leak indicates that the Fit 3 will be IP68 water and dust-resistant up to 5ATM.

According to the marketing images, the Galaxy Fit 3 is set to have a battery life of 13 days on a single charge. That number is heavily impressive since it looks to be carrying many of the same features you’d find on the Galaxy Watch series. It has sleep and exercise tracking, houses notifications from your phone, and even brings safety features like SOS or fall detection.

It’s unclear what OS the Galaxy Fit 3 is running, but it looks to be a stripped-down version of One UI Watch. Something a fitness tracker could run to bring modern features without the strain on the battery. For instance, the leak also includes a list of what the Galaxy Fit 3 won’t have. That includes NFC, GPS, any third-party app installation, or ECG capabilities.

It does, however, bring customizable watch faces, a quick settings menu, and a ton of other familiar UI touches.

It makes sense to save those involved features for a productivity-centric device like the Galaxy Watch. However, ECG functionality would be nice to see in a health-tracking fitness wearable.

No price or release date is alluded to, which leaves us in the same realm of assumption. The Galaxy Fit 3 was not released during the Galaxy S24 launch event, so we may see it sometime in August during the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 6 launch, though that’s still some time away.