Samsung says Quick Share and Nearby Share apps for Windows won’t merge for months

The merger of Quick Share and Nearby Share is very much underway, but it’s a bit messy thus far. One outstanding issue is the availability of Nearby Share and Quick Share on Windows, with the two apps still lacking cross-compatibility. According to Samsung, that won’t be resolved for quite a while.

In a Korean forum post, Samsung discusses the merger of Quick Share and Nearby Share, offering some tidbits on the rollout. That includes that the official rollout timeline for Galaxy devices is from February 2 to February 16. Technically, we’ve already seen this start, but clearly it might take a bit to reach everyone. Samsung also notes that, when the rollout is complete, the existing Nearby Share chip on Galaxy devices will be removed.

But, more noteworthy is that the Windows apps for Quick Share and Nearby Share will still be a bit of a mess for a while.

Until “Q3 2024,” referring to July through September, Nearby Share and Quick Share apps on Windows will remain separate. That’s notable, as just this week Samsung updated its own Quick Share app with the new logo of the merged services.

Notably, Samsung’s Windows app for Quick Share is only optimized for Galaxy Book, and doesn’t actually work with any Windows PC without Intel networking hardware. Google’s Nearby Share app, meanwhile, hasn’t been updated in months, but works pretty universally on Windows devices.

Quick Share is now rolling out actively to Android devices, with an update also rolling out to Samsung’s app via the Galaxy Store.

More on Android:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram