YouTube tries red, green, and blue (RGB) color feeds

Avatar for Abner Li  | Feb 4 2024 - 4:30 am PT
2 Comments

YouTube is experimenting with a rather curious way to surface video: feeds organized by color.

We encountered a “Craving something new?” card on YouTube for Android that offers to “Create a feed of videos based off color, and enjoy exploring.” 

The choices are red, green, and blue to maybe match RGB. (Note: To my eye, everything in the first circle is a shade of orange.) Selecting one slides the top carousel of filters — which is already personalized with your interests — to the very end. Instead of white, the actual color is used for the accent.

It seems like YouTube is looking at the thumbnail (and maybe the full video) to determine the predominant hue (a la Material You Dynamic Color). Maybe some users won’t mind browsing in this manner? (It reminds me of people who organize their homescreens by app icon color.)

Overall, these feeds are a little weird as I don’t think colors in any way correlate to the subject of a video — unless YouTube has data/testing that says otherwise. The filters feel like an experience that would be more at home in YouTube Music. It joins other discovery experiences like “New to you” and even a “Playing something” FAB (floating action button) that’s still in testing.  

