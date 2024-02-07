Here’s everything new in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 [Gallery]

Google’s first preview of Android 14 QPR3 is available today, and we are diving into Beta 1 to find what new features have been introduced.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 screenshots appear on the left and QPR3 Beta 1 on the right.

If you want to quickly install the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 on your compatible Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Scanning for deceptive apps

Settings > Security & privacy > More security & privacy > Scanning for deceptive apps

New ‘Touch sensitivity’ menu

Houses existing “Screen protector mode”

Circle to Search

“This feature was unintentionally released only to non-Beta users. Beta users should always get the latest features before, or at the same time, as the rest of the public. This issue has been corrected in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1.”