 Skip to main content

Here’s everything new in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Feb 7 2024 - 12:05 pm PT
4 Comments

Google’s first preview of Android 14 QPR3 is available today, and we are diving into Beta 1 to find what new features have been introduced.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 screenshots appear on the left and QPR3 Beta 1 on the right.

If you want to quickly install the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 on your compatible Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Updating…

New codenames suggest Pixel Tablet 2 may be in the works

Easter egg teasing Android V (15)

Scanning for deceptive apps

  • Settings > Security & privacy > More security & privacy > Scanning for deceptive apps
  • Also live on QPR2

New ‘Touch sensitivity’ menu

  • Houses existing “Screen protector mode”
  • “This feature was unintentionally released only to non-Beta users. Beta users should always get the latest features before, or at the same time, as the rest of the public. This issue has been corrected in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1.”
Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android 14

Android 14
Android 14 Beta

Android 14 Beta

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com