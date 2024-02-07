Google rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 for Pixel

As we wait for QPR2 to hit stable, Google is ready to start the next quarterly cycle with Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 today.

This should be the last major update to Android 14 and will most likely launch in June.

Quarterly Platform Releases introduce more significant changes compared to monthly bug fixes. They can deliver bigger UI tweaks and new features that don’t warrant waiting for the next major Android release. At the same time, QPRs are relatively stable and launch as betas rather than developer previews. Google officially says they are “suitable for general use,” but the following issue exists:

The Assistant At a Glance widget sometimes displays weather information for the wrong location.

Meanwhile, Google identified the following fix:

Issue #323331515 – Circle to search not appearing past release date. This feature was unintentionally released only to non-Beta users. Beta users should always get the latest features before, or at the same time, as the rest of the public. This issue has been corrected in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1.

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel devices to submit problems. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 (AP21.240119.009) with the February 2024 security patch is available for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as the Android Emulator.

For those waiting on the QPR2 stable release:

If you prefer to leave the beta program and receive the public stable release of Android 14 QPR2, you can do so without wiping your device by opting out and not installing today’s QPR3 Beta 1 update. If you opt-out of the program after installing Beta 1 or any future updates, all user data on the device will get wiped per usual program guidelines. Opting out will trigger a ‘Downgrade’ OTA. Ignore this update and wait for the Android 14 QPR2 public release instead.

Most people will be installing via the Android Beta Program, but you can also flash or sideload. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 14.

Pixel 8 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 8: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel Tablet: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel Fold: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 5a: Factory Image — OTA