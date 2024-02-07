Galaxy Fit 3 user manual appears online, early store appearance with price revealed

The Galaxy Fit 3 is Samsung’s latest foray back into proprietary fitness trackers, and it may be released sooner than we expected. The Galaxy Fit 3’s user manual has popped up online, and the device itself has been spotted in stores before the official announcement.

As a successor to the Galaxy Fit 2, the Fit 3 carries a few improvements that position it as the next best thing to a full-on smartwatch. Recent leaks have shown that the device will have emergency SOS capabilities and fall detection.

The Fit 3 itself will have a larger square AMOLED display with a singular interaction button on the right side. Best of all, Samsung is advertising a 13-day battery life, blowing any of the Galaxy Watch models out of the water.

Samsung is likely planning to announce the Galaxy Fit 3 any day now. A few signs are pointing towards a finished product, including one appearance at a store in Tanzania (via GSMArena). According to the images, the black and silver variants were in stock before the official release. The rose gold version, however, has yet to be seen in person.

The appearance in store also solidifies a starting price for the wearable – at least in Tanzania. According to the leak, the wearable was priced at TZS 250,000. That roughly converts to around $100 or €90.

On top of that, it looks as though the user manual has been leaked elsewhere (via SamMobile). The manual reinforces many of the previous leaks, breaking down each feature in detail. The Galaxy Fit 3 will be able to track steps, heart rate, sleep, stress, and more, as expected.

The manual also mentions something about the OS without naming names. It notes that the OS running on the Galaxy Fit 3 is different from other Fit devices. With that, one could assume Samsung is utilizing a new proprietary operating system outside of Wear OS or the previous system used on the Fit 2.

This device’s operating system is different from some previous series of the Galaxy

Fit, and you cannot use previously purchased content because of compatibility

issues.

We also get a quick look at the charging cable, which will utilize two connection pins that attach to the back of the Galaxy Fit 3 and won’t simply be a wireless charging connection. It does terminate in a USB-C connector.

Both the store appearance and the completed user manual emphasize a finished product. We originally thought Samsung may release the device at a launch event, but it looks as though the company will try to get the wearable out in a simple fashion. At $100, the Galaxy Fit 3 could be a fantastic werable for those that don’t need full smartwatches.