Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 now shows which app is asking for your fingerprint

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 8 2024 - 7:19 am PT
1 Comment

Google launched the first beta preview for Android 14 QPR3 yesterday, and with that update, Android made a slight change to biometric prompts to show which app is asking for your fingerprint or face scan.

Android has long supported biometric prompts to access secure apps such as financial apps or password managers. But, in the latest beta release, Android now tells you where a biometric prompt is actually coming from. Whenever your device asks for a fingerprint, or face unlock after you’ve already gone past the lock screen, an icon for the app asking for your biometrics will appear.

This change, live in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 on Pixel devices, shows the app icon right at the top of the biometric prompt where, previously, there was nothing shown at all.

Why the tweak? Presumably, this boils down to improving user security, or at the very least clarity. If another app tried to hijack this authentication for whatever reason, or if two were triggered at the same time somehow, Android will now show you what you’re actually unlocking.

You can install Android 14 QPR3 on Google Pixel devices now while it’s in beta, but the final release is a few months away.

Ben Schoon

