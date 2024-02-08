Google Pixel Tablets from $449, extra Speaker Dock $98, NVIDIA streamers from $130, more

All of today’s best deals come headlined by Google’s new Pixel Tablets, which now starts from $449. The savings are joined by extra Speaker Dock at $98, as well as NVIDIA streaming media players from $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s new Pixel Tablet now starts from $449

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Tablet 128GB for $449. This is $50 off the usual $199 price tag and marking the third-best discount to date. It’s also the first discount since back before the end of the year in the holiday shopping season. Those who need added storage can save on the elevated 256GB capacity at $529. This is $70 off the usual $599 price tag and also marking the third-best offer yet. We explore the whole experience below the fold, or you can just hop over to our hands-on review, too.

Taking a more unique approach to the tablet form-factor, Google’s latest crack at the product arrives with a 10.95-inch LCD display that powers the Android 13 experience with the Tensor G2 chip. But where things actually get interesting is the new Charging Speaker Dock, which lets you turn the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub of sorts.

Plus extra Speaker Dock at $98

One of the neat things about the Pixel Tablet is that you can score extra versions of the Charging Speaker Dock in order to refuel or take advantage of the smart display mode in multiple rooms around the house. It’s also getting in on the savings on Amazon, with the dock now selling for $98. This is a new all-time low at $31 off the usual $129 price tag and marking a rare chance to save in the first place. It’s a great option for expanding the capabilities of the tablet to more than just a single room.

NVIDIA’s latest Shield TV Pro streamer runs Plex at $180

Amazon is now offering the NVIDIA Shield Pro Streaming Media Player for $180. This $20 discount from its usual $200 price tag is about as good as it gets, marking the first discount since back in November for Black Friday. It comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the third-best price to date. We break down everything you need to know about this home theater upgrade below, but the big selling point is that this can run Plex all on its own – no additional NAS or always-on server required.

NVIDIA’s Shield Android TV Pro arrives as one of the more high-end streaming media players on the market with plenty of notable features. First and foremost is onboard Plex support with hardware transcoding, allowing you to create a server just by plugging in a USB hard drive or connecting to a NAS. Of course, there’s access to all of the usual streaming services on top of 4K HDR playback, Alexa support, and more. A recent update also rolled out that brings low-latency playback, night listening, and more to the Android 11 experience.

Also on sale today, Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $130. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at yet another rare chance to save as the lead deal, with today’s offer saving you $20. It comes within $5 of the Black Friday price, too. While not as capable as the Pro model above, the Stick version of NVIDIA Shield packs much of the same Android TV features with 4K HDR playback, too.

Samsung’s 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 hits $248

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Smartwatch for $248. This is down from the usual $310 price tag and marking the best price since all the way back in September. It’s a clearance discount on this previous-generation wearable that takes $62 off and beats the sale price on the newer counterpart by an extra $32. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s now previous-generation Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors to complement all of its latest smartphones. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to a more durable sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot to ensure it’s spending less time charging and more time on your wrist.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]