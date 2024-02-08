Google TV rolling out ‘Cupid’s Choice’ picks for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Google TV is preparing with “Cupid’s Choice” content now appearing on the homescreen.

Rolliing out now on the Google TV homescreen for devices like the Chromecast and also TV sets from TCL, Hisense, and others, “Cupid’s Choice” appears as a part of the featured slider at the top of the UI (where ads also reside). Clicking on “Find your Match” opens a new page where you’ll get a host of different recommendations, as well as some emoji categories.

This “Cupid’s Choice” section, Google describes, includes recommendations for romcoms, “tearjerkers,” “favorite love triangle,” and more. The full list includes:

Favorite Romcom

Favorite Galentine’s

Favorite Kiss

Favorite Tearjerker

Favorite LGBTQ+ Romance

Favorite Romance

Favorite Couple

Favorite Twisted Love Story

Favorite Puppy Love

Favorite Love Triangle

Favorite Dating Show

Underneath those main picks, you’ll also find several rows of similar categories with over a dozen picks each.

Google explains:

In addition to the “Cupid’s Choice” winners, you can find other Valentine’s Day shows and movies from over the years based on popular searches. Scroll down the page to find collections, like “Our favorite romances through the ages” which includes modern classics like Dirty Dancing and quintessential love stories like Casablanca. You can find family-friendly flicks with categories like “Our favorite puppy love gems through the years” that showcase heartwarming stories like Lady and the Tramp and Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown. Or if you’re gathering with your gals, check out the “All-time galentine greats” for picks like Booksmart and The Golden Girls.

The collection will be available in the US, Canada, Mexico, India, Japan, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

Finally, Google adds that on February 14 users will be able to “watch an exclusive pre-screening of A Circus Tale & A Love Song” through Google TV’s free channels (specifically Xumo Free Movies). The movie will play twice on that date at 8pm ET and 10pm ET.

More on Google TV:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram