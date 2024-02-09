Despite fake render, Nothing Phone (2a) will keep Glyph lights [Updated]

After being officially announced last month, a newly leaked “official” render of the Nothing Phone (2a) shows a completely different design that entirely removes the signature Glyph lighting. Meanwhile, a hands-on image seems to confirm the originally leaked design.

Update: The leaked render of the Nothing Phone (2a) has been found to be outright false.

Update 2/9: This morning, SmartPrix and OnLeaks retracted their original report that stated that the image below depicts the Nothing Phone (2a). Reportedly, OnLeaks’ source provided “manipulated renders” of a Nothing phone that was never released.

As such, the final design of the Nothing Phone (2a) should match the leaked hands-on (the Tweet embedded below) and previously seen graphics, including Glyph support.

The original story can be found below.

Original 2/5: Up to this point, we’ve had a decent idea of what the Nothing Phone (2a) – the company’s first mid-range phone – would look like. Early evidence pointed to a familiarly transparent design with a pair of centered cameras and fewer Glyph lights on the rear.

However, SmartPrix and noted leaker OnLeaks have shared what is claimed to be an “official press render” of the Nothing Phone (2a). The new render carries much of the same core design language of the Phone (2), pairing transparent glass with monochrome elements underneath. However, the signature Glyph lighting is entirely missing from this variation.

Image: OnLeaks / SmartPrix

The seeming removal of Glyph from the Nothing Phone (2a) would be a somewhat surprising move for the company, as the lighting has become one of the key differentiators of its phones. Nothing has even been leaning into the broader potential for the Glyph lights by releasing a “Glyph Developer Kit” to let people create bespoke experiences for Nothing Phones. The Glyph Developer Kit was even announced alongside the confirmation of the Nothing Phone (2a).

Confusing matters further, the Nothing Phone (2a) also surfaced over the weekend in a hands-on leak reshared by Abhishek Yadav on Twitter/X (via GSMArena). While the device was photographed in a concealing case, the telltale pair of centered cameras suggests that the first design will be used.

Nothing Phone 2A hands on images via https://t.co/2wiaINX5Xp



Specifications

📱 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

🔳 MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset

🍭 Android 13 most probably

📸 50MP Samsung GN9+ 50MP JN1 rear camera

📷 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera

– Colour… pic.twitter.com/rjtoSMIr1d — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 4, 2024

Since December, all signs have pointed to the Nothing Phone (2a) being formally unveiled at MWC 2024, set to take place at the end of this month. We may be left waiting until then to learn which of these two designs will end up in our hands.

Until then, which design of the Nothing Phone (2a) do you prefer? Would the removal of Glyph be a dealbreaker for you? Let us know in the comments below.

Header image: Nothing Phone (2)

This story was originally published with the following headline: “Nothing Phone (2a) render drops Glyph lights, but another leak claims otherwise.”

