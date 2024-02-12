Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro start from $440 alongside Fitbit Versa 4 at $150, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro discounts starting from $440. These clearance offers come joined by the perfect pre-spring offer on the Fitbit Versa 4 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 7/Pro now start from $440

Woot currently offers Google Pixel 7 Pro for $600. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Today’s offer applies to an unlocked 256GB capacity model, dropping it down from the original $999 price tag and $940 going rate at Amazon right now. Today’s discount saves you $399 and also marks the third-best price cut to date at within $80 of the all-time low. We breakdown how this smartphone stacks up against the 2023 roster below the fold, and our original hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers some extra insight.

This might not be the latest smartphone on the block, but there’s no arguing with a $399 discount. The Pixel 7 Pro arrives as last year’s flagship from Google and is still one of the company’s more capable releases to date. It packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen on the front, with a triple sensor camera array around back comprised of a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM on this higher-end model.

Also on sale alongside its flagship counterpart, the Google Pixel 7 is also discounted at Woot to start off the week. It now means an unlocked 128GB capacity model sells for $440. That’s a discount from the original $599 price tag and matching the all-time low for only the second time. We last saw it on sale earlier in the year at $450, with today’s offer returning to the best-ever price from back in December.

Pixel 7 comes centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. Around the back is a dual-sensor camera array, which is powered by the smartphone’s Tensor G2 chip – just like you’ll find on the Pixel 7 Pro above.

Fitbit Versa 4 tracks heart rate, sleep, and more

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch for $150. It drops down from the usual $200 price tag to save you 25%, and is the first discount since the holidays. We’ve only seen a few price cuts over the past year, and this returns to the second-best of them. It’s within $3 of the all-time low, too. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new onboard Google features in our launch coverage, or you can just head below the fold where we break down the whole feature set.

The new Versa 4 delivers one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, arriving with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey this spring.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month.

