Google Workspace price increases arrive this week for existing business customers

Early last year Google announced that Workspace plans would see price increases in 2024 and, this month, those price increases are now arriving for existing customers.

In March 2023, Google announced price changes for Workspace plans. All Business-tier plans would see price increases of 20%. The $6 Starter plan went to $7.20, the Standard from $12 to $14.40, and the Plus from $18 to $21.60. The increases took effect last year for new accounts and only for those without an annual plan, but are just now rolling out this month for existing Workspace subscribers.

Those affected will see the new pricing reflected in their first billing cycle after this week. February 14, 15, and 16 dates are cited throughout notices we’ve seen. Customers were reminded of the price hikes within the past month leading up to this week’s arrival.

Alongside the price hikes for Business-tier plans, Google Workspace is also raising prices for Enterprise plans.

These price changes were also previously communicated to admins over the course of 2023, but the actual price changes were not listed at the time. Through the Workspace admin pages, these price increases are now being detailed.

Google sells Workspace Enterprise accounts directly to businesses via salespersons, rather than using traditional subscription methods. So, for every organization, these prices can vary considerably based on needs, user numbers, and many other factors. Some users have taken to Reddit to note the considerable price increases. One example from Europe sees an organization’s per-user price going from €17.30 to €26.64. That’s an increase of roughly 54%. A contributor to ZDNet also recently documented a 38% price increase to their Enterprise Standard plan, going up from $20 per user per month to $27.60.

These price increases are taking effect during February 2024, but vary by account.

Again, all of this was previously announced by Google, but the price hikes are only now arriving for customers, and the amount at which the prices are rising is clearly catching some customers off guard. That said, some of this may be chalked up to regional differences, as Google did say last year that it would be “adjusting some local currency pricing, something we evaluate periodically to maintain alignment with the exchange rates to the US dollar.”

